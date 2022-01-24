Redbull Soapbox Race heading to Des Moines this summer

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - For the first time, the Redbull Soapbox Race will be heading to Des Moines.

On June 18th, 2022 The Red Bull Soapbox Race will challenge “the most fearless, fun-loving and foolhardy teams to prototype and create the wackiest of rides,” in order to compete and grow “wings.”

The Des Moines event will take place June 18, with the course running along East Walnut Street just south of the Iowa Capitol Building, from East 12th street to East 7th Street.

You can apply to join the contest here.

