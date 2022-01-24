Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Redbull Soapbox Race heading to Des Moines this summer

Competitors in a vehicle that looks like a pizza clear an obstacle during the Red Bull Soapbox...
Competitors in a vehicle that looks like a pizza clear an obstacle during the Red Bull Soapbox Race in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, April 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nelson Antoine)(Nelson Antoine | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - For the first time, the Redbull Soapbox Race will be heading to Des Moines.

On June 18th, 2022 The Red Bull Soapbox Race will challenge “the most fearless, fun-loving and foolhardy teams to prototype and create the wackiest of rides,” in order to compete and grow “wings.”

The Des Moines event will take place June 18, with the course running along East Walnut Street just south of the Iowa Capitol Building, from East 12th street to East 7th Street.

You can apply to join the contest here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash was reported.
Two people hurt in two-vehicle crash north of Marion
Car crash
One person has serious injuries after one vehicle crash on Edgewood Road
Eastern Iowa family who lost memories in Colorado wildfire.
Iowa native asking community for help after losing everything in Colorado wildfire
Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Family sues Dubuque school district over sexual assault
The emblem for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.
Woman dies in Cedar Rapids mobile home fire

Latest News

Kalalizi Jean Baptiste Madogo
Marshalltown Police make arrest in death investigation
A cause has not been determined.
Structure fire in Muscatine
City of Marion looking into on-demand public transit options.
City of Marion looking into on-demand public transit options
Jon Decker Q&A
White House Correspondent Jon Decker gives an update on the latest from Washington