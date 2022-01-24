Police arrest two teens accused of burglary at Vinton convenience store

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Two teens are accused of burglarizing a Vinton convenience store twice in two days.

Police say security cameras showed two people taking money from the registers and other merchandise Saturday morning at John’s Qwik Shop on C Avenue.

Officers arrested the two teens after determining they burglarized the same place last Friday.

Police say they found money and merchandise at a home where they arrested the suspects.

Police arrested 18-year-old Cameron Hoffpauir, of Cedar Rapids, and an unnamed 17-year-old girl of Vinton.

Both teens face several charges including burglary, theft and trespassing.

