Pandemic learnings help Iowa hospitals navigate latest COVID-19 surge

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Iowa doctors have faced difficult work environments due to higher patient volumes with rising COVID-19 cases.

But Dr. Aneesa Afroze, with MercyOne in Des Moines, said new protocols are making the job more manageable.

Dr. Afroze said the amount of hospitalizations right now is something she didn’t expect to happen again, but this time it’s more manageable.

One reason, patients coming in with COVID are not as sick., meaning fewer are heading to the ICU.

But she also says newer protocols at the hospital allow for more than just specialty doctors to help those infected.

“Initially in the pandemic, it was more of a burden on pulmonary critical care doctors, infectious disease doctors because others didn’t know how to do things,” Dr. Afroze said. “Now many people are very comfortable taking care of COVID patients. So in that way, I think there is a little bit of ease for other specialties.”

She says knowing how to use different treatments helps them navigate this spike better.

