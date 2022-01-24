Northeast Iowa Community College to hold forums for finalists for presidency

CALMAR, Iowa (KCRG) - Northeast Iowa Community College is holding daily forums this week, so the public can meet and learn more about the finalists to be the next president.

The public can attend meetings from 2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. daily Monday through Friday this week at both the Calmar and Peosta campuses. Those meetings are either in person or via zoom.

The first finalist is Dr. Joe DeHart. He’s currently the provost of the Des Moines Area Community College campus in Newton. He’ll be at the Calmar campus Monday and the Peosta campus on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the public will be able to meet the second finalist, Dr. Mark Curtis-Chavez, the Provost of the College of DuPage in Illinois. He’ll be in Peosta on Wednesday.

The third finalist, Dr. Herb Riedel, will be in Calmar on Wednesday, and then at the Peosta campus on Thursday.

The fourth finalist, Dr. Martin Reimer will be at the Calmar campus Thursday, and at the Peopsta campus on Friday.

For more information on the finalists, including their interview schedules, click here.

