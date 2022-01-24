Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

New bill could allow more health care workers to administer vaccines in Iowa

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa House subcommittee is expected to discuss a new bill that would expand the number of health care workers allowed to administer vaccines at facilities in the state.

House Study Bill 544 would allow registered nurses to administer vaccinations under the order of a pharmacist, without obtaining a registration from the board of pharmacy.

That registration is necessary otherwise, and the bill would allow people to sidestep that process.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash was reported.
Two people hurt in two-vehicle crash north of Marion
Car crash
One person has serious injuries after one vehicle crash on Edgewood Road
Eastern Iowa family who lost memories in Colorado wildfire.
Iowa native asking community for help after losing everything in Colorado wildfire
Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Family sues Dubuque school district over sexual assault
The emblem for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.
Woman dies in Cedar Rapids mobile home fire

Latest News

An Iowa man says he tested positive for the flu and COVID-19.
Iowa man tests positive for flu and COVID-19 simultaneously
Iowa doctors have faced difficult work environments due to higher patient volumes with rising...
Pandemic learnings help Iowa hospitals navigate latest COVID-19 surge
He remains optimistic after recovering from COVID-19 for a second time.
Man who got double lung transplant survives COVID for 2nd time
Sign outside of City Hall in Dubuque on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (Fernando...
Dubuque extends suspension of in-person payments at City Hall