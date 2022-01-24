Show You Care
Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office undergo investigation into animal neglect

This is an ongoing investigation.
This is an ongoing investigation.(KPTV)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 19th, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of Muscatine County Zoning Office and It Takes A Village Rescue and Resources, executed a search warrant at a camper where animal neglect was alleged to be happening in uninhabitable conditions.

Authorities found a single drop cord upon arrival running from the residence on the property to the camper and the windows on the camper were iced over. 

A woman, twenty-eight dogs and one cat were located throughout the camper which was confirmed to be uninhabitable due to the amount of feces and subsequent odor from the feces.

The animals will be cared for by It Takes A Village Animal Rescue and Resources until dispositional proceedings can be held in Muscatine County Court. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

