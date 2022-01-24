Show You Care
Marshalltown Police make arrest in death investigation

Kalalizi Jean Baptiste Madogo
Kalalizi Jean Baptiste Madogo(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, the Marshalltown Police and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested and charged a man with murder in relation to the death of a 30-year-old Marshalltown man back on January 2nd.

On January 3, 2022, the Marshalltown Police Department began an investigation into the death of Yannick Mangubu, whose autopsy determined he died as the result of injuries sustained after being stabbed.

48-year-old Kalalizi Jean Baptiste Madogo of Marshalltown has been charged with Murder in the First Degree (Class A Felony). Mr. Madogo was booked into the Marshall County Jail and is being held pending an initial court appearance.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Marshalltown Police Department at 641-754-5725.

