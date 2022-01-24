Iowa man tests positive for flu and COVID-19 simultaneously

BOONE, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa man says he tested positive for the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

Ryan Hart, a kindergarten teacher in Boone, said he woke up last week for a faculty meeting and noticed he wasn’t feeling well. He then tested positive.

He said he didn’t want to think about what it could have been like if he weren’t vaccinated for the illnesses.

Hart’s been home with his family, who is also vaccinated.

“I am immunocompromised,” Hart said. “I have rheumatoid arthritis. The doctor was shocked. He’s like, ‘Well, I got some news for you. You have all three: the flu, A and B, and COVID.”

Hart said he has shown symptoms, but they’re not too bad. He’s dealt with a fever, headache, and other typical flu symptoms.

