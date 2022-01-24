Final round of light snow before Arctic air returns

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The third and final small storm system moves through on Sunday evening into Monday morning, bringing a chance for light snow and a bigger change to temperatures.

The area most likely to see snow will be in northeast Iowa, with a maximum of 1 to 2 inches possible there. A trace to an inch is more likely elsewhere across the area. While impacts will be less than in the areas that saw the heaviest snow on Saturday night, slick roads are still a possibility in areas that see repeated snow activity. Use caution if traveling overnight, especially north of U.S. Highway 20.

We will see temperatures rise through the night into the upper 10s and low 20s by daybreak on Monday. Then, fall after setting the daytime high around Noon.

Arctic air settles in for a couple of days. This leads to below-zero starts for Tuesday and Wednesday, and highs that barely get above zero on Tuesday. Wind chills will likely remain below zero for an extended period of time amid this air mass.

Things start to improve by the end of the workweek, with the exception of Friday when cold air makes a brief return.

After tonight, not much in the way for precipitation through the week except a very slight chance of snow showers on Thursday.

