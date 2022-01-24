Dubuque sheet metal manufacturer to expand operations, add 16 jobs

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Klauer Manufacturing Company announced plans for an expansion that will add 16 jobs and 73,000 square feet to its facility in Dubuque.

The sheet metal manufacturer said the expansion will also add new machinery and equipment, and will represent a capital investment of nearly $14 million.

The new jobs are expected to offer employees a qualifying wage of $21.13 per hour.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.