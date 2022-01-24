Show You Care
Czinano scores 21, No. 25 Iowa women beat Illinois 82-56

Iowa's Monika Czinano during an NCAA basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)(Justin Hayworth | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Monika Czinano scored 10 of her 21 points the decisive opening run and No. 25 Iowa led by double figures for more than 34 minutes as the Hawkeyes beat Illinois 82-56 for their fifth consecutive win.

Czinano, who shot 9 of 15 from the field, made a layup to open the scoring and her jumper with 2:35 left in the first quarter made it 15-2. Illinois made just 1 of 9 from the field and committed five turnovers during that stretch.

Caitlin Clark had 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Iowa (12-4, 6-1 Big Ten).

Jayla Oden, the only Illinois player to score in double figures, had 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting. The rest of the Illini shot just 27% (14 of 51) from the field. 

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

