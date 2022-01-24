Show You Care
Cedar Rapids police see ‘notable rise’ in thefts from vehicles

The entrance to the downtown Cedar Rapids Police station on Jan. 14, 2016 (Chris Earl/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are warning residents to lock their vehicle doors while they’re out shopping or at the gym.

It comes after they say they’re seeing a notable rise in reports of thefts from vehicles over the last two weeks.

“There is a common thread among the majority of these thefts; valuables left in sight while parked at shopping malls, workout facilities, trailheads and other parking lots where cars are concentrated and not attended for long periods of time,” police investigators said in a news release.

Police recommend locking your car while you’re away from it, and taking your valuables with you, or hiding them.

“Cedar Rapids Police regularly patrol these areas but thieves can survey a parking lot and strike in just a few moments making prevention critically important,” police said.

Additional recommendations to avoid becoming of victim of these thefts include parking in well-lit areas with security cameras and staying alert for anything that seems out-of-place.

Thefts from your vehicle can be reported by calling the Cedar Rapids Police Department’s non-emergency number at 319-286-5491, or by dialing 911.

