Cedar Rapids nurse sentenced for abusing position to acquire fentanyl for own use

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids nurse has been sentenced to five years probation after pleading guilty to diverting fentanyl for her own use at a local outpatient surgery center.

In a news release, officials said 52-year-old Sabrina Thalblum pleaded guilty on July 21, 2021, to one count of acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception and subterfuge, and one count of adulteration and misbranding with intent to defraud and mislead.

During her guilty plea, Thalblum admitted that from August 2018 to August 2019 she was addicted to and was an unlawful user of fentanyl, a highly addictive opioid and controlled substance.

She admitted to abusing her position as a registered nurse to gain access to fentanyl from her employer, a local surgery center, for her own use.

At the guilty plea, she admitted to taking vials of fentanyl, removing the caps, puncturing the vials with needles to draw out the drug, and refilling the vials with saline to make it look like the drug was still in them. Thalblum then reportedly re-glued the caps to make the vials appear new.

Thalblum was sentenced on Jan. 21 to five years of probation and fined $10,000. She must also forfeit her nursing license.

