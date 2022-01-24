Show You Care
Cedar Rapids and Kirkwood partner for new workforce, education program

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids and Kirkwood Community College are starting a new program with the goal of getting more students educated while helping to fill the local workforce.

The city announced on Monday it dedicated a half a million dollars worth of American Rescue Plan Act funds to the college for the program.

It’s called the Cedar Rapids College Career Connection. They’re providing $6,000 annually to qualified students to further their technical skills. That will include high school graduates, as well as upskilling local residents.

Organizers say this fills the gap already seen by students.

Kirkwood Community College President Dr. Lori Sundberg sait the program will help students with their tuition and books for any career technical programs not already funded by the Governor’s future ready Iowa or Dollars for Scholars program.

Organizers say it’s a need based program.

They also say both the pandemic and derecho delayed the program’s launch.

