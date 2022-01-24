Show You Care
Cedar Rapids, Hiawatha agree to boundaries on expansion

Map showing the boundaries for future growth between Cedar Rapids and Hiawatha.
Map showing the boundaries for future growth between Cedar Rapids and Hiawatha.(City of Cedar Rapids)
By Adam Carros
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids and Hiawatha are set to approve an agreement to avoid future arguments as both cities look to expand north and west.

The Cedar Rapids City Council will vote on the agreement Tuesday that limits where both cities can annex land with Tower Terrace Road as the boundary line.

Both cities have annexed developments in the area in recent years as new housing developments pop up. The annexation moratorium sets boundaries to prioritize connecting to sewer and water lines and “promotes compact development that allows for efficient delivery of services”.

The 28E agreement, which is a mutual agreement between government bodies in Iowa, lasts for 10 years and could be extended after that.

