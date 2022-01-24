Show You Care
Cedar Rapids’ bar Belle’s Basix announces new ownership

Club Basix in Cedar Rapids.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on Facebook, the owner of Belle’s Basix announced that new ownership would take over the LGBTQA staple in Cedar Rapids.

Corridor Entertainment Group, which also owns Studio 13 in Iowa City, will be taking over for the LGBTQA bar and dance club on February 1st.

This comes just a few weeks after the owner feared they would have to close Club Basix.

They say the new owners will keep the LGBTQA safe spot’s name as well.

