Buchanan County receives child care grants worth $725,000

These grants will allow Jesup and Fairbank to advance with their plans to provide and expand...
These grants will allow Jesup and Fairbank to advance with their plans to provide and expand this key service for their community and the county.(WTOC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Buchanan County Economic Development (BCEDC) has announced that two Buchanan County communities, Fairbank and Jesup, have received childcare grants to either build new childcare facilities or expand existing ones.

Fairbank will expand their already established Little Island Child Care Center while Jesup will be developing The Right Place Child Care, a new childcare center.

Little Island Child Care Center (LICC) of Fairbank is the recipient of a nearly $475,000 grant. LICC will be to expanding its current facility to include three additional care and playrooms, two bathrooms, an expanded kitchen with industrial quality appliances, additional storage space, and a work room located near the infant area to improve efficiency and safety.

The Right Place Child Care of Jesup will receive the second grant totaling $250,000. The grant will be used to create a center that provides services for children aged 0-3 and partners with the existing childcare within the public school.

These grants will allow Jesup and Fairbank to advance with their plans to provide and expand this key service for their community and the county. You can visit www.growbuchanan.com for more information.

