Water Cannon, tear gas at COVID-19 protests in Brussels

Police set off a water cannon against protestors during a demonstration against COVID-19...
Police set off a water cannon against protestors during a demonstration against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Demonstrators gathered in the Belgian capital to protest what they regard as overly extreme measures by the government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including a vaccine pass regulating access to certain places and activities and possible compulsory vaccines. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)(Geert Vanden Wijngaert | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST
BRUSSELS (AP) — Police in Brussels have fired water cannons and tear gas to disperse violent demonstrations against COVID-19 vaccinations and restrictions. The protest Sunday drew tens of thousands of people, some traveling from France, Germany and other countries. It followed demonstrations in other European capitals on Saturday that also drew thousands of people who are against vaccine passports and other requirements that European governments have imposed in hopes of ending the coronavirus pandemic.

In Brussels, demonstrators chanted “Liberty!” as they marched. There were violent confrontations with police. Video images showed black-clad protesters attacking a building used by the European Union’s diplomatic service, hurling projectiles at its entrance and smashing windows.

A Winter Weather Advisory in effect until the morning hours of Sunday, January 23, 2022.
Snow spreads across eastern Iowa on Saturday night
State Report: Marion nursing home hid abuse and delayed meals due to staffing issues
Snow is possible Saturday night
Louisiana State Police says a man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish...
Two vehicle crash on Hwy 151 in Linn County
Hernandez was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment.
Marshalltown woman sentenced to prison for her role in large-scale drug operation

Bob Spalding, left, and Don Wilson of The Ventures perform at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame...
Don Wilson, guitarist with The Ventures, dies at 88
A stranger who found a Christmas card scorched in the Marshall Fire returned it to its rightful...
A wooden row boat, built in the Nordic clinker boat tradition, sit moored in Roskilde harbour,...
UNESCO lists Viking-era wooden sailboats on heritage list
A stranger who found a Christmas card scorched in the Marshall Fire returned it to its rightful...
