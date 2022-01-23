Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

WATCH: A memorable girls state wrestling tournament, finally sanctioned after this year

By Jack Lido
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The future looks bright for girls wrestling in Iowa, on and off the mat.

Hours after the IGHSAU sanctioned the sport, 15 girls stood on top of the podium as champions.

Waverly-Shell Rock won the team title for the 4th year in a row.

Full results

100: Jillian Worthen (Union) dec. Gable Hemann (Osage), 3-0

105: Molly Allen (Underwood) maj. dec. Hannah Davis (C.B. Lincoln), 12-1

110: Reanah Utterback (Sigourney-Keota) pinned Jalynn Goodale (Osage) in 3:12

115: Eva Diaz (Waverly-Shell Rock) dec. Jasmine Luedtke (Ottumwa), 1-0

120: Hannah Rogers (Wilton) pinned Maddie Black (E-B-F) in 1:57

125: Ella Schmit (Bettendorf) pinned Rylee Vercande (Williamsburg) in 2:55

130: Lilly Luft (Charles City) dec. Macy Smith (Waverly-Shell Rock), 9-3

135: Alexis Ross (Fort Dodge) dec. Sarah Lewis (Centerville), 3-0

140: Emma Peach (Iowa Valley) pinned Annika Behrends (Waverly-Shell Rock) in 5:53

145: Alana Duggan (Dubuque Wahlert) dec. Tatum Wolford (Wapello), 6-3

155: Izzy Deeds (Ridge View) dec. Aine Moffit (Pleasant Valley), 6-3

170: Naomi Simon (Decorah) pinned Bella Porcelli (Southeast Polk) in 3:57

190: Jana Terwee (West Lyon) dec. Mackenzie Arends (Nevada), 3-2 (TB1)

220: Savannah Sistad (Creston) dec. Jocelyn Buffum (Missouri Valley), 3-0

285: Olivia Huckfelt (Spencer) pinned Rylee Coyle (Humboldt) in 2:35

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

57-year-old Mark Warm received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of willful...
Jesup Man sentenced to Federal Prison for failing to forward taxes he withheld from his employees’ paychecks
State Report: Marion nursing home hid abuse and delayed meals due to staffing issues
State Report: Marion nursing home hid abuse and delayed meals due to staffing issues
Louisiana State Police says a man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish...
Two vehicle crash on Hwy 151 in Linn County
KCRG’s i9 Team receives 0 tickets after parking illegally for over two weeks
KCRG-TV9’s i9 Team receives 0 tickets after parking illegally for over two weeks
David Rapier
Teacher arrested for sexual exploitation of student in Washington County

Latest News

Drake pulls away from N. Iowa in OT for 82-74 win
Drake pulls away from N. Iowa in OT for 82-74 win
WATCH: A memorable girls state wrestling tournament, finally sanctioned after this year
WATCH: A memorable girls state wrestling tournament, finally sanctioned after this year
Marion says goodbye to Thomas Park, new complex set to open this fall
Marion says goodbye to Thomas Park, new complex set to open this fall
Drake pulls away from N. Iowa in OT for 82-74 win
Drake pulls away from N. Iowa in OT for 82-74 win