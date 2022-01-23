WATCH: A memorable girls state wrestling tournament, finally sanctioned after this year

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The future looks bright for girls wrestling in Iowa, on and off the mat.

Hours after the IGHSAU sanctioned the sport, 15 girls stood on top of the podium as champions.

Waverly-Shell Rock won the team title for the 4th year in a row.

Full results

100: Jillian Worthen (Union) dec. Gable Hemann (Osage), 3-0

105: Molly Allen (Underwood) maj. dec. Hannah Davis (C.B. Lincoln), 12-1

110: Reanah Utterback (Sigourney-Keota) pinned Jalynn Goodale (Osage) in 3:12

115: Eva Diaz (Waverly-Shell Rock) dec. Jasmine Luedtke (Ottumwa), 1-0

120: Hannah Rogers (Wilton) pinned Maddie Black (E-B-F) in 1:57

125: Ella Schmit (Bettendorf) pinned Rylee Vercande (Williamsburg) in 2:55

130: Lilly Luft (Charles City) dec. Macy Smith (Waverly-Shell Rock), 9-3

135: Alexis Ross (Fort Dodge) dec. Sarah Lewis (Centerville), 3-0

140: Emma Peach (Iowa Valley) pinned Annika Behrends (Waverly-Shell Rock) in 5:53

145: Alana Duggan (Dubuque Wahlert) dec. Tatum Wolford (Wapello), 6-3

155: Izzy Deeds (Ridge View) dec. Aine Moffit (Pleasant Valley), 6-3

170: Naomi Simon (Decorah) pinned Bella Porcelli (Southeast Polk) in 3:57

190: Jana Terwee (West Lyon) dec. Mackenzie Arends (Nevada), 3-2 (TB1)

220: Savannah Sistad (Creston) dec. Jocelyn Buffum (Missouri Valley), 3-0

285: Olivia Huckfelt (Spencer) pinned Rylee Coyle (Humboldt) in 2:35

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.