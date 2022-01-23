UNESCO lists Viking-era wooden sailboats on heritage list

Show You Care
A wooden row boat, built in the Nordic clinker boat tradition, sit moored in Roskilde harbour, close to the Viking Ship Museum's boatyard. Roskilde, Denmark, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. For thousands of years, wooden sail boats, best known for having been in use during the Viking-era, allowed the peoples of northern Europe to spread trade, influence and -- in some cases war — across the seas and rivers. In December, UNESCO, the U.N.’s culture agency, added the “clinker’ boat traditions to its list of “Intangible Cultural Heritage,” the result of the first joint nomination from the whole Nordic region. (AP Photo/James Brooks)(James Brooks | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROSKILDE, Denmark (AP) — Wooden sail boats allowed the peoples of Northern Europe to spread trade, influence and sometimes war across seas and continents for thousands of years. The U.N.’s culture agency added Nordic “clinker boats” to its list of traditions that represent the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December. Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden jointly sought the UNESCO designation.

“Clinker” is thought to refer to how the boat’s wooden boards were fastened together. Supporters of the successful nomination hope it will safeguard and preserve the boat-building techniques that drove the Viking era for future generations as the number of active clinker craftsmen fades and fishermen and others opt for vessels with cheaper glass fiber hulls.

