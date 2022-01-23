UNESCO lists Viking-era wooden sailboats on heritage list

ROSKILDE, Denmark (AP) — Wooden sail boats allowed the peoples of Northern Europe to spread trade, influence and sometimes war across seas and continents for thousands of years. The U.N.’s culture agency added Nordic “clinker boats” to its list of traditions that represent the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December. Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden jointly sought the UNESCO designation.

“Clinker” is thought to refer to how the boat’s wooden boards were fastened together. Supporters of the successful nomination hope it will safeguard and preserve the boat-building techniques that drove the Viking era for future generations as the number of active clinker craftsmen fades and fishermen and others opt for vessels with cheaper glass fiber hulls.

