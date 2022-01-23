Two people hurt in two-vehicle crash north of Marion

Show You Care
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a late-morning crash on Sunday in Linn County, according to officials.

At around 11:22 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of the crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of County Home Road and Iowa Highway 13. Deputies believe that a Nissan Rogue was traveling westbound on County Home Road, stopping at the intersection. When the vehicle continued into the intersection, it was struck by a Dodge Journey.

The driver of the Rogue and a passenger in it were taken to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment of injuries, which deputies described as being non-life-threatening.

The driver of the Journey was given a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device.

The Marion Police Department, Marion Fire Department, and Area Ambulance Service were involved in the emergency response.

