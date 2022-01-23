Show You Care
Texas Christian stuns No. 15 Iowa State 59-44

TCU forward Chuck O'Bannon Jr., left, tries to block a shot by Iowa State guard Izaiah...
TCU forward Chuck O'Bannon Jr., left, tries to block a shot by Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By ANDREW LOGUE
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) - Damion Baugh scored 23 points to help Texas Christian upset No. 15 Iowa State 59-44.

Baugh hit 11 of 17 shots, while TCU (13-3, 3-2 Big 12) held the Cyclones to their lowest point total in the 50-year history of Hilton Coliseum. The previous low was 45 points against Tennessee in 2018.

Iowa State (14-5, 2-5) struggled to get much going offensively, hitting just 31% of its shots and committing 11 turnovers.

Izaiah Brockington led the Cyclones with 19 points and 12 rebounds, marking his seven double-double of the season.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

State Report: Marion nursing home hid abuse and delayed meals due to staffing issues
