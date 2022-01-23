Show You Care
Pope calls for day of prayer for peace for Ukraine

Pope Francis holds the sacred host as he celebrates mass to mark the day of the Word of God, in...
Pope Francis holds the sacred host as he celebrates mass to mark the day of the Word of God, in St.Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)(Andrew Medichini | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has expressed his concern over “rising tensions” in Ukraine that threaten peace, and called for political talks that put at the center “human brotherhood instead of partisan interests.” Francis said Sunday that he was “following with concern the rising tensions that threaten to inflict a new blow to peace in Ukraine and put in question the security in Europe with even wider repercussions.”

Francis called for a day of prayer for peace on Wednesday. He said “those who pursue their own goals to the detriment of others despise their own human vocation because we have all been created as brothers.”

