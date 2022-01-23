One person has serious injuries after one vehicle crash on Edgewood Drive

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Linn County Sherriff’s Deputies and Hiawatha Police Officers were at the scene of a one vehicle crash early Sunday morning. At the 2700 block of Edgewood Drivel, a Chevrolet Malibu was on it’s side in a ditch.

While no one was in the vehicle’s vicinity, officers located the Malibu’s occupants, Destiney DuCharme and Ambrosia Case in an emergency room. DuCharme has serious injuries while Case has mild injuries. Linn County Sherriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

