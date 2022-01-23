Show You Care
No. 15 Baylor hits 12 3s in 87-61 win over No. 7 Iowa State

Iowa State guard Ashley Joens (24) during an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma,...
Iowa State guard Ashley Joens (24) during an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WACO, Texas (AP) - Jordan Lewis scored 24 points with six made 3-pointers and No. 15 Baylor beat seventh-ranked Iowa State 87-61.

Queen Egbo added 14 points and set a career high with 20 rebounds for Baylor. Sarah Andrews added 18 points with four 3-pointers and NaLyssa Smith scored 17 points for the 13-4 Bears.

Ashley Joens, who missed a loss to Texas on Wednesday game because of Big 12 health and safety protocols, led Iowa State with 19 points. Her 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter gave the 16-3 Cyclones their last lead.

