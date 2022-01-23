No. 15 Baylor hits 12 3s in 87-61 win over No. 7 Iowa State

WACO, Texas (AP) - Jordan Lewis scored 24 points with six made 3-pointers and No. 15 Baylor beat seventh-ranked Iowa State 87-61.

Queen Egbo added 14 points and set a career high with 20 rebounds for Baylor. Sarah Andrews added 18 points with four 3-pointers and NaLyssa Smith scored 17 points for the 13-4 Bears.

Ashley Joens, who missed a loss to Texas on Wednesday game because of Big 12 health and safety protocols, led Iowa State with 19 points. Her 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter gave the 16-3 Cyclones their last lead.

