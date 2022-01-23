Show You Care
Murray brothers take charge late, Iowa beats Penn St. 68-51

Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) celebrates with teammate Kris Murray (24) at the end of an NCAA...
Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) celebrates with teammate Kris Murray (24) at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Keegan Murray had 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks and Iowa beat Penn State 68-51.

Kris Murray, Keegan’s twin, scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half for Iowa.

The Nittany Lions twice cut their deficit to three in the second half but Iowa answered with a 3-pointer each time and they got no closer. Bohannan made 3 to make it 35-29 about two minutes in and 11 seconds after Myles Dread hit from behind the arc to pull Penn State to 44-41 Kris Murray answered from deep with 10:59 to play.

Jalen Pickett led Penn State with 14 points.

