In mourning yet again, NYC prepares to honor fallen officer

Members of National Action Network pray during a news conference near the scene of shooting in...
Members of National Action Network pray during a news conference near the scene of shooting in Harlem section of Manhattan on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in New York. New York City police officer Jason Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora were shot Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son. Mora, 27, was critically wounded and “fighting for his life” said Mayor Eric Adams on Saturday. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)(Yuki Iwamura | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A city reeling from a spate of violence is preparing to lay to rest a rookie police officer being hailed as an inspiration to his immigrant community, as investigators sought to make sense of a domestic dispute that left another officer “fighting for his life.” Funeral services for 22-year-old New York City Police Officer Jason Rivera were being finalized.

Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora were shot Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son. Mora was wounded. The man police say shot them also was wounded. He has been identified as Lashawn McNeil.

