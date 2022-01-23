Show You Care
McDonald’s worker shot over French fry discount, Mo. police say

Terika Clay, 30, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action after she allegedly shot a McDonald's employee in Cool Valley, Missouri.(Source: St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office via KMOV)
By KMOV Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri woman is accused of shooting a McDonald’s employee after an argument regarding a discount on French fries.

Court documents state 30-year-old Terika Clay argued with the McDonald’s employee working at the drive-thru Wednesday afternoon about a discount on French fries. The argument continued when the employee went outside for a smoke break, KMOV reports.

Clay then allegedly hit the employee in the head with a gun and shot them.

The incident that happened just before 1 p.m. at 1790 Florissant Road in Cool Valley, Missouri, was captured on video, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition has not been released.

Clay was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Her cash-only bond was set at $150,000.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

