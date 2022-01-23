Show You Care
Man admits to placing homemade bombs in suburban Des Moines

Chad Allen Williams, 46, of Johnston, Iowa, has been charged in connection with a pipe bomb...
Chad Allen Williams, 46, of Johnston, Iowa, has been charged in connection with a pipe bomb found in Ankeny on June 9th by an 8-year-old girl playing outside her home.(Polk County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:33 PM CST
ANKENY, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa man accused of making and placing several homemade bombs in a Des Moines suburb has pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges.

The Des Moines Register reports that 47-year-old Chad Williams, of Johnston, pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing a firearm as an unlawful drug user and making a destructive device. In a deal with prosecutors, a third count was dropped.

Williams admitted in the plea hearing that he planted the homemade explosives in Ankeny last year.

Two detonated as planned. The third was found intact by an 8-year-old girl. No one was injured.

He faces up to 10 years in prison on each count when he’s sentenced in May.

