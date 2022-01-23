Show You Care
Light to scattered snow possible Sunday night

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Good Morning! Snow fell overnight, so be cautious on the roads. Temperatures this morning are in the single digits. Today we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with clouds building across the region in the afternoon. Sunday daytime highs will be in the low teens.

Scattered snow is possible Sunday night, with a trace to one inch possible over most of the area. However, a trace to 2 inches is possible in northeastern Iowa by Dubuque. Sunday overnight temperatures will be teens and single digits.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

