Light to scattered snow possible Sunday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Good Morning! Snow fell overnight, so be cautious on the roads. Temperatures this morning are in the single digits. Today we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with clouds building across the region in the afternoon. Sunday daytime highs will be in the low teens.

Scattered snow is possible Sunday night, with a trace to one inch possible over most of the area. However, a trace to 2 inches is possible in northeastern Iowa by Dubuque. Sunday overnight temperatures will be teens and single digits.

