Iowa Traffic Fatality Task force focused on lowering deaths

By KCCI
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Thus far, 11 people have died in traffic accidents in 2022. Last year, there were 354 fatalities on Iowa’s roads. State law enforcement hopes to decrease that number using several methods, KCCI’s Kayla James reports.

2021 saw a many fatalities, due to lack of a seatbelt, texting, speeding, and drunk driving.

Iowa law enforcement is looking to educational and legislative solutions to the problem, but the issue will take time to resolve.

