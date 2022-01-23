Iowa native asking community for help after losing everything in Colorado wildfire

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City native asked the community for help after losing their home last month in the Marshall, Colorado wildfires.

“We had about four minutes to grab whatever we thought was sentimental and get out of the house,” Dana Stevens Kogler said, seated next to Adam Kogler.

Dana Stevens Kogler graduated from City High in 1988. Her family settled in Iowa in the late 1800s. She moved from Spokane to Marshall in October of this year. She is now asking people to help her regain her family history.

“I know some people might have pictures of their grandparents or great-grandparents,” Stevens Kogler said. “We might be in some of those photos. If you can just snap-shot the photo and send it to me, I would appreciate it. I’m 51 going on 52, and I don’t want to have to start over. I want something for more kids to look at.”

People can submit a photo or get in touch with Dana by emailing Stevenskogler@gmail.com. In the meantime, the family has started gathering new memories of the present by creating unique ways to celebrate their son’s birthday.

“I made my annual birthday shirt, and we had Sampson’s birthday in the hotel,” Stevens Kogler said.

However, they still want that piece of the past that’s missing.

“These pictures are my life, they are my history, I don’t want them to go away,” Stevens Kogler said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.