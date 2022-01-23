Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Drake pulls away from N. Iowa in OT for 82-74 win

Roman Penn scored 18 points and Garrett Sturtz and Tucker Devries each posted double-doubles...
Roman Penn scored 18 points and Garrett Sturtz and Tucker Devries each posted double-doubles and Drake beat Northern Iowa 82-74 in overtime.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) - Roman Penn scored 18 points and Garrett Sturtz and Tucker Devries each posted double-doubles and Drake beat Northern Iowa 82-74 in overtime.

Penn made two foul shots to break a tie at 72 with 2:39 left in overtime and the Bulldogs led the rest of the way. Sturtz had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Devries scored 11 with 11 rebounds.

AJ Green scored 27 points for the Panthers.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

57-year-old Mark Warm received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of willful...
Jesup Man sentenced to Federal Prison for failing to forward taxes he withheld from his employees’ paychecks
State Report: Marion nursing home hid abuse and delayed meals due to staffing issues
State Report: Marion nursing home hid abuse and delayed meals due to staffing issues
KCRG’s i9 Team receives 0 tickets after parking illegally for over two weeks
KCRG-TV9’s i9 Team receives 0 tickets after parking illegally for over two weeks
Louisiana State Police says a man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish...
Two vehicle crash on Hwy 151 in Linn County
David Rapier
Teacher arrested for sexual exploitation of student in Washington County

Latest News

Marion says goodbye to Thomas Park, new complex set to open this fall
Marion says goodbye to Thomas Park, new complex set to open this fall
Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) celebrates with teammate Kris Murray (24) at the end of an NCAA...
Murray brothers take charge late, Iowa beats Penn St. 68-51
TCU forward Chuck O'Bannon Jr., left, tries to block a shot by Iowa State guard Izaiah...
Texas Christian stuns No. 15 Iowa State 59-44
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced Saturday evening they willd sponsor the...
IGHSAU officially sanctions girls wrestling for the 2022-2023 season