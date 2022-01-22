Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

‘Wuhan, I Am Here’: Film follows volunteers in sealed city

Lan Bo, director of the documentary film "Wuhan, I Am Here," stands in a screening room before...
Lan Bo, director of the documentary film "Wuhan, I Am Here," stands in a screening room before a viewing of his movie in Beijing, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. The homeless, the sick, the elderly: For people who fell through the cracks of the official system, the then-unprecedented decision to isolate the central Chinese city of Wuhan and its 13 million people was a matter of life or death. Director Lan Bo hopes to sound the alarm with a documentary about volunteers who helped neighbors get food and medical care following the lockdown in early 2020 of the city where the coronavirus pandemic began. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(Mark Schiefelbein | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -BEIJING (AP) — The homeless, the sick, the elderly: For people who fell through the cracks of the official system, the then-unprecedented decision to isolate the central Chinese city of Wuhan and its 13 million people was a matter of life or death. Film director Lan Bo hopes to sound the alarm with a documentary, “Wuhan, I Am Here,” about volunteers who helped neighbors get food and medical care following the lockdown in early 2020 of the city where the coronavirus pandemic began.

The documentary comes as China has renewed similar lockdowns in three other cities since mid-December to contain COVID-19 outbreaks. The number of people confined to their homes totaled some 20 million people in early January.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

57-year-old Mark Warm received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of willful...
Jesup Man sentenced to Federal Prison for failing to forward taxes he withheld from his employees’ paychecks
KCRG’s i9 Team receives 0 tickets after parking illegally for over two weeks
KCRG-TV9’s i9 Team receives 0 tickets after parking illegally for over two weeks
State Report: Marion nursing home hid abuse and delayed meals due to staffing issues
State Report: Marion nursing home hid abuse and delayed meals due to staffing issues
David Rapier
Teacher arrested for sexual exploitation of student in Washington County
Louisiana State Police says a man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish...
Two vehicle crash on Hwy 151 in Linn County

Latest News

No breakthroughs this morning in a meeting between the top U-S and Russian diplomats on Ukraine.
Top US and Russian diplomats meet to calm rising fears of invasion of Ukraine
A COVID-19 testing company is shut down today as several states, including Iowa investigate if...
COVID-19 testing company investigated over possible fraudulent tests
Prosecutors say a Cedar Rapids Reserve Police Officer was justified to fire at a suspect car...
Cedar Rapids officer won’t face criminal charges for Dec. shooting incident
Jill Armstrong with Skogman Realty, joins us to demonstrate some tips to freshen up your home.
Realtor gives tips on how to freshen up your home
Workers from the restaurant industry line up for their covid tests in Beijing, China, Saturday,...
First flights leave Chinese city Xi’an as travel curbs ease