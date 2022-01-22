Show You Care
Two vehicle crash on Hwy 151 in Linn County

Louisiana State Police says a man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish Saturday night.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 5:47 pm Friday the Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue, Springville Fire Department, and Anamosa Ambulance were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 151at Springville Road.

Authorities say a Ford Edge driven was going north on Springville Road and failed to yield to oncoming traffic on Highway 151. The vehicle was then struck by a westbound Ford Fusion.

A passenger in the Ford Edge was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Nobody else was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

All involved in the crash were wearing their seatbelts. The driver of the Ford Edge was charged with failure to yield right-of-way.

