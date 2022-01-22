Trial for Cedar Rapids man charged with killing parents and sister moved to April

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The jury trial for Alexander Ken Jackson has been scheduled for April 5th at 9:00 am at the Linn County Court House.

Jackson faces three charges of first-degree murder for the deaths of 61-year-old Jan Perry Jackson, 68-year-old Melissa Ferne Jackson, and 19-year-old Sabrina Hana Jackson.

Cedar Rapids Police said that three people, all part of the same family, were killed in a shooting at 4414 Oak Leaf Court NE on June 15.

