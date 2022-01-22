Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Three finalists selected for Clear Creek Amana Community School District Superintendent

Clear Creek Amana Superintendent Finalists Mr. Brett Bunch, Dr. Corey Seymour and Dr. Matthew...
Clear Creek Amana Superintendent Finalists Mr. Brett Bunch, Dr. Corey Seymour and Dr. Matthew Strom.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - The school board of Clear Creek Amana Community School District has announced three finalists in their search for the next superintendent for the district.

The finalists are Mr. Brett Bunch, Dr. Corey Seymour, and Dr. Matthew Strom. Each possesses a strong background in education administration. 

Each finalist will conduct formal interviews with the school board on January 25th, January 26th, and January 31st.

The board plans to reach a final decision soon after the conclusion of the formal interviews. 

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Rapier
Teacher arrested for sexual exploitation of student in Washington County
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
57-year-old Mark Warm received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of willful...
Jesup Man sentenced to Federal Prison for failing to forward taxes he withheld from his employees’ paychecks
KCRG’s i9 Team receives 0 tickets after parking illegally for over two weeks
KCRG-TV9’s i9 Team receives 0 tickets after parking illegally for over two weeks
A family in Dubuque County has been displaced after their home caught fire Thursday morning.
Dubuque County family loses home to fire Thursday morning

Latest News

No breakthroughs this morning in a meeting between the top U-S and Russian diplomats on Ukraine.
Top US and Russian diplomats meet to calm rising fears of invasion of Ukraine
A COVID-19 testing company is shut down today as several states, including Iowa investigate if...
COVID-19 testing company investigated over possible fraudulent tests
Prosecutors say a Cedar Rapids Reserve Police Officer was justified to fire at a suspect car...
Cedar Rapids officer won’t face criminal charges for Dec. shooting incident
Jill Armstrong with Skogman Realty, joins us to demonstrate some tips to freshen up your home.
Realtor gives tips on how to freshen up your home
State Report: Marion nursing home hid abuse and delayed meals due to staffing issues
State Report: Marion nursing home hid abuse and delayed meals due to staffing issues