Three finalists selected for Clear Creek Amana Community School District Superintendent

OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - The school board of Clear Creek Amana Community School District has announced three finalists in their search for the next superintendent for the district.

The finalists are Mr. Brett Bunch, Dr. Corey Seymour, and Dr. Matthew Strom. Each possesses a strong background in education administration.

Each finalist will conduct formal interviews with the school board on January 25th, January 26th, and January 31st.

The board plans to reach a final decision soon after the conclusion of the formal interviews.

