State Report: Marion nursing home hid abuse and delayed meals due to staffing issues

By Ethan Stein
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A state report from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals said a Marion nursing home hid allegations of abuse and is facing staff issues resulting in food and insulin being delayed for people.

The report, which is 112 pages from a visit in December 2021, said Silver Oak Nursing and Rehabilitation Center’s building administrator told a state investigator she was told by the Vice President of Clinical Operation to not report an allegation of abuse to the Department of Inspection and Appeals.

According to the department’s website, the facility is facing $12,500 worth of fines and has 25 federal violations. Those fines are for hazards in the facility and not providing treatment.

The report also said the assistant dietary manager told state investigators that she and another dietary aide had worked 30 days straight. Another nurse told state investigators a night cook had walked out of the facility after working 21 to 28 day stretches with no help. As a result, the head of maintenance worked in the kitchen but never knew how to run the dishwasher. Other staff members who were hired to work in the kitchen had no formal training before cooking.

According to the report, another nurse said she had to hold insulin for some people in the home since meals were being served late. She also said there have been people who had low blood sugar waiting for meals.

Ryan Coane, who is the president of the group owning the facility called Ivy Healthcare, said in a written statement the company takes the report seriously. He said it has recently taken over the ownership of the Marion facility.

“We stand firm in the promise to improve the performance, exceed service expectations and restore the hope to this community,” Coane wrote.

Coane said the Ivy Healthcare Group would provide abuse education on an ongoing basis, have a 24/7 phone number for families to ask about loved one’s care and make information available on reporting concerns to a state agency

