Snow spreads across eastern Iowa on Saturday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another Alberta clipper-type storm system moves through tonight, bringing some accumulating snow to the area.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of the area for Saturday night into early Sunday. This includes cities such as Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Independence, Manchester, Decorah, and Waterloo. This highlights the area most likely to see impacts such as snow-covered roads from the precipitation that moves through.

A Winter Weather Advisory in effect until the morning hours of Sunday, January 23, 2022. (KCRG)

1 to 3 inches is possible along a line from Iowa Falls to Solon and points to the north, with a band of 3 to 5 inches possible on either side of a line from about Charles City to Dubuque. Amounts cut off quickly to the south of those areas, with a trace to 1 inch of snow possible from Marshalltown to Washington, filling in the locations just to the north.

Expected snowfall accumulations through the morning hours of Sunday, January 23, 2022. (KCRG)

The snow will likely be on the fluffier end of the spectrum tonight, especially the farther north you go. This will make it a little easier to clean up on Sunday morning, but also could lead to a bit of blowing and drifting of snow overnight and Sunday morning. Winds of 10 to 20 mph from the north will do the trick, especially in open areas.

Expect difficult driving conditions in the areas expecting snowfall accumulation. Cold temperatures on Sunday may make it somewhat more difficult for streets and highways to be cleared off, but the appearance of sunshine should help quite a bit. Drive with caution if you must travel tonight or early Sunday.

Snow ends before daybreak Sunday, allowing for a break before another round of light snow that could bring some light accumulation to northeast Iowa again. This system does not appear as intense as Saturday night’s system, based on current information.

Following that last system, very cold air returns for a couple of days, before a modest warm-up toward the end of the week. A very slight chance for light snow exists on Thursday.

