Snow is possible Saturday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Good Morning! We’re waking up to a mix of sun & clouds with temperatures in the teens. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper teens and low 20s across Eastern Iowa with a partly cloudy sky.

We have another chance for snow Saturday night with 1-3 inches expected in the central and northwest zones. 3-5 inches are possible in the northeast. Only a trace to 1 inches is forecasted south of Iowa City. Temperatures tonight will be in the single digits.

