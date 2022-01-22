Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Snow is possible across Eastern Iowa Saturday night

Snow is possible Saturday night
Snow is possible Saturday night
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 3-5 inches of snow is possible in parts of Northern Iowa, including Dubuque on Saturday night. 1-3 inches is expected in the northwest and central zones including Cedar Rapids and Waterloo. A trace to 1 inch is forecasted for areas south of I-80.

A low pressure system will move from Canada, across the northern plains, and into Iowa on Saturday. The system will likely move into the northwest zone between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The snow will continue to spread across Eastern Iowa, and is forecasted to reach Dubuque and Cedar Rapids between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Snow is expected to reach Iowa City between 10 p.m. and midnight.

Due to this approaching system, a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for tonight. Snow is expected to cause hazardous road conditions.

Snow is possible Saturday night
Snow is possible Saturday night(KCRG First Alert Weather)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

57-year-old Mark Warm received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of willful...
Jesup Man sentenced to Federal Prison for failing to forward taxes he withheld from his employees’ paychecks
KCRG’s i9 Team receives 0 tickets after parking illegally for over two weeks
KCRG-TV9’s i9 Team receives 0 tickets after parking illegally for over two weeks
State Report: Marion nursing home hid abuse and delayed meals due to staffing issues
State Report: Marion nursing home hid abuse and delayed meals due to staffing issues
David Rapier
Teacher arrested for sexual exploitation of student in Washington County
Louisiana State Police says a man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish...
Two vehicle crash on Hwy 151 in Linn County

Latest News

No breakthroughs this morning in a meeting between the top U-S and Russian diplomats on Ukraine.
Top US and Russian diplomats meet to calm rising fears of invasion of Ukraine
A COVID-19 testing company is shut down today as several states, including Iowa investigate if...
COVID-19 testing company investigated over possible fraudulent tests
Prosecutors say a Cedar Rapids Reserve Police Officer was justified to fire at a suspect car...
Cedar Rapids officer won’t face criminal charges for Dec. shooting incident
Jill Armstrong with Skogman Realty, joins us to demonstrate some tips to freshen up your home.
Realtor gives tips on how to freshen up your home
New Electric Buses in Iowa City
New Electric Buses in Iowa City