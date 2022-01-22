Snow is possible across Eastern Iowa Saturday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 3-5 inches of snow is possible in parts of Northern Iowa, including Dubuque on Saturday night. 1-3 inches is expected in the northwest and central zones including Cedar Rapids and Waterloo. A trace to 1 inch is forecasted for areas south of I-80.

A low pressure system will move from Canada, across the northern plains, and into Iowa on Saturday. The system will likely move into the northwest zone between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The snow will continue to spread across Eastern Iowa, and is forecasted to reach Dubuque and Cedar Rapids between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Snow is expected to reach Iowa City between 10 p.m. and midnight.

Due to this approaching system, a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for tonight. Snow is expected to cause hazardous road conditions.

Snow is possible Saturday night (KCRG First Alert Weather)

