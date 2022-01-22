New Electric Buses in Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa city is adding four new electric buses to it’s fleet, they’ll hit the streets this Monday. The busses will be able to travel over 300 miles on a single charge. They’ll also run more quietly than a diesel bus, drastically reducing noise pollution. The busses are part of the city’s climate action plan embracing electric vehicles.

“One of the best, I would say, side effects of using electric power to generate momentum on the busses, and so quiet. You know on board it will be quieter for passengers, those standing at the curbside.” Darian Nagle-Gamm, the Iowa City Transportation Director explained.

The electric busses were funded with help from 3.3 million dollars in grants from the Federal Transit Administration and Iowa DOT. The new busses will start off on the Downtown Shuttle and Oak Crest Routes.

