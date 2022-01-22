Show You Care
First flights leave Chinese city Xi’an as travel curbs ease

Workers from the restaurant industry line up for their covid tests in Beijing, China, Saturday,...
Workers from the restaurant industry line up for their covid tests in Beijing, China, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Chinese authorities have called on the public to stay where they are during the Lunar New Year instead of traveling to their hometowns for the year's most important family holiday. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)(Ng Han Guan | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BEIJING (AP) — The first commercial airline flights in one month have taken off from Xi’an in western China as the government eased travel curbs imposed after a coronavirus outbreak ahead of next month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing. The website of Xi’an Xianyang International Airport said seven planes took off on Saturday. Four are due to arrive Sunday. Xi’an is a city of 13 million people about 600 miles southwest of Beijing.

Access was suspended Dec. 22 following an outbreak attributed to the coronavirus’s delta variant. The ruling Communist Party has stepped up enforcement of its “zero tolerance” strategy that aims to keep the virus out of China by finding and isolating every infected person. It suspended access to Xi’an and other cities after outbreaks were found.

