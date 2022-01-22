Citrus fruits that can keep you healthy during the winter

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer talks about citrus fruits that can help you stay healthy during the winter.

Citrus

Types of Citrus

Orange

Grapefruit

Tangerines

Lemon

Limes

Benefits

Available in winter months

Help prevent certain heart disease and some cancers (mouth, throat, stomach)

Zero grams of fat, cholesterol or sodium

Low calorie

Fiber

Average American adults 25-30g per day

Most are only getting about half that

Example: 1 medium tangerine has 3 grams of fiber and only 50 calories

Vitamin C

Help reduce the length of common cold symptoms but cannot prevent the common cold

Antioxidant – helps protect your body from free radicals

Free radicals damage your cells and can lead to heart disease, certain cancers and premature aging

Collagen formation collagen is found in skin, tendons and blood vessels

Helps your body absorb iron from plant foods and fortified foods (such as fortified cereal)

Try eating grapefruit with your fortified cereal to increase iron absorption

Potassium

Electrolyte that is responsible for muscle contractions and regulating blood pressure

Citrus Selection: Choose fruit that has thin, smooth, blemish-free skin and is heavy for its size.

Storage

Stored at room temperature for 1 week

Stored in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 weeks

Freeze the zest and rinds only



Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.