Citrus fruits that can keep you healthy during the winter
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer talks about citrus fruits that can help you stay healthy during the winter.
Citrus
Types of Citrus
- Orange
- Grapefruit
- Tangerines
- Lemon
- Limes
Benefits
- Available in winter months
- Help prevent certain heart disease and some cancers (mouth, throat, stomach)
- Zero grams of fat, cholesterol or sodium
- Low calorie
Fiber
- Average American adults 25-30g per day
- Most are only getting about half that
- Example: 1 medium tangerine has 3 grams of fiber and only 50 calories
Vitamin C
- Help reduce the length of common cold symptoms but cannot prevent the common cold
- Antioxidant – helps protect your body from free radicals
- Free radicals damage your cells and can lead to heart disease, certain cancers and premature aging
- Collagen formation
- collagen is found in skin, tendons and blood vessels
- Helps your body absorb iron from plant foods and fortified foods (such as fortified cereal)
- Try eating grapefruit with your fortified cereal to increase iron absorption
Potassium
- Electrolyte that is responsible for muscle contractions and regulating blood pressure
Citrus Selection: Choose fruit that has thin, smooth, blemish-free skin and is heavy for its size.
Storage
- Stored at room temperature for 1 week
- Stored in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 weeks
- Freeze the zest and rinds only
