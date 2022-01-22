Show You Care
Citrus fruits that can keep you healthy during the winter

By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer talks about citrus fruits that can help you stay healthy during the winter.

Citrus

Types of Citrus

  • Orange
  • Grapefruit
  • Tangerines
  • Lemon
  • Limes

Benefits

  • Available in winter months
  • Help prevent certain heart disease and some cancers (mouth, throat, stomach)
  • Zero grams of fat, cholesterol or sodium
  • Low calorie

Fiber

  • Average American adults 25-30g per day
  • Most are only getting about half that
  • Example: 1 medium tangerine has 3 grams of fiber and only 50 calories

Vitamin C

  • Help reduce the length of common cold symptoms but cannot prevent the common cold
  • Antioxidant – helps protect your body from free radicals
  • Free radicals damage your cells and can lead to heart disease, certain cancers and premature aging
  • Collagen formation
    • collagen is found in skin, tendons and blood vessels
  • Helps your body absorb iron from plant foods and fortified foods (such as fortified cereal)
  • Try eating grapefruit with your fortified cereal to increase iron absorption

Potassium

  • Electrolyte that is responsible for muscle contractions and regulating blood pressure

Citrus Selection:   Choose fruit that has thin, smooth, blemish-free skin and is heavy for its size.

Storage

  • Stored at room temperature for 1 week
  • Stored in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 weeks
  • Freeze the zest and rinds only

