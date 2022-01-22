Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘fine’ following four-car crash in LA

FILE - In this April 4, 2019, file photo, Arnold Schwarzenegger, a cast member in the upcoming...
FILE - In this April 4, 2019, file photo, Arnold Schwarzenegger, a cast member in the upcoming film "Terminator: Dark Fate," discusses the film during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2019, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners at Caesars Palace, in Las Vegas.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A spokesman said Arnold Schwarzenegger was fine after being involved in a car crash that sent a woman to the hospital with minor injuries.

The 74-year-old actor and former California governor was driving a GMC Yukon that was among four vehicles involved in Friday’s wreck in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles.

A woman was taken to the hospital for an abrasion on her head, police said in a statement.

The statement from the LAPD said neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision, but did not mention the cause of the crash.

Schwarzenegger was not injured and stayed at the scene, spokesman Daniel Ketchell said Saturday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

57-year-old Mark Warm received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of willful...
Jesup Man sentenced to Federal Prison for failing to forward taxes he withheld from his employees’ paychecks
State Report: Marion nursing home hid abuse and delayed meals due to staffing issues
State Report: Marion nursing home hid abuse and delayed meals due to staffing issues
KCRG’s i9 Team receives 0 tickets after parking illegally for over two weeks
KCRG-TV9’s i9 Team receives 0 tickets after parking illegally for over two weeks
David Rapier
Teacher arrested for sexual exploitation of student in Washington County
Louisiana State Police says a man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish...
Two vehicle crash on Hwy 151 in Linn County

Latest News

No breakthroughs this morning in a meeting between the top U-S and Russian diplomats on Ukraine.
Top US and Russian diplomats meet to calm rising fears of invasion of Ukraine
A COVID-19 testing company is shut down today as several states, including Iowa investigate if...
COVID-19 testing company investigated over possible fraudulent tests
Prosecutors say a Cedar Rapids Reserve Police Officer was justified to fire at a suspect car...
Cedar Rapids officer won’t face criminal charges for Dec. shooting incident
Jill Armstrong with Skogman Realty, joins us to demonstrate some tips to freshen up your home.
Realtor gives tips on how to freshen up your home
A Winter Weather Advisory in effect until the morning hours of Sunday, January 23, 2022.
Snow spreads across eastern Iowa on Saturday night