2 priests, 2 lay people to be beatified in El Salvador

A gardener puts away his tools as he wraps up for the day backdropped by a mural featuring the...
A gardener puts away his tools as he wraps up for the day backdropped by a mural featuring the late Archbishop Oscar Romero and Rev. Rutilio Grande in the Plaza de Los Martires or Martyrs Square, in El Paisnal, El Salvador, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Grande, a Jesuit priest who inspired St. Oscar Romero and was himself a victim of El Salvador’s right-wing death squads, will be beatified Saturday along with two Salvadorans who were killed with him. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)(Salvador Melendez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The Roman Catholic Church is beatifying two priests and two lay people who were victims of right-wing death squads during El Salvador’s civil war.

The Rev. Rutilio Grande was a Jesuit priest known for his ministry to the poor. He was an inspiration to St. Óscar Romero, the archbishop of El Salvador who himself was murdered three years later. Franciscan priest Cosme Spessotto was an Italian who was shot dead while praying at the altar of his parish by Salvadoran soldiers June 14, 1980. He worked in one of the poorest parts of El Salvador and stayed  even in the face of death threats.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

