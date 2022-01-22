Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

19-year-old man arrested in fatal shooting in Waterloo

The logo for the Waterloo Police Department.
The logo for the Waterloo Police Department.(Courtesy: Waterloo Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 19-year-old man in a deadly Waterloo shooting.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Eugene Octavius Love Jr., 19, was arrested Thursday on a charge of intimidation with a weapon. Bond was set at $100,000, and police said the investigation is ongoing.

Police wrote in court records that Love is suspected of shooting into a vehicle in which 18-year-old Courtney Lamont Harris was seated before driving off. Police said Harris died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

57-year-old Mark Warm received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of willful...
Jesup Man sentenced to Federal Prison for failing to forward taxes he withheld from his employees’ paychecks
State Report: Marion nursing home hid abuse and delayed meals due to staffing issues
State Report: Marion nursing home hid abuse and delayed meals due to staffing issues
KCRG’s i9 Team receives 0 tickets after parking illegally for over two weeks
KCRG-TV9’s i9 Team receives 0 tickets after parking illegally for over two weeks
David Rapier
Teacher arrested for sexual exploitation of student in Washington County
Louisiana State Police says a man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish...
Two vehicle crash on Hwy 151 in Linn County

Latest News

No breakthroughs this morning in a meeting between the top U-S and Russian diplomats on Ukraine.
Top US and Russian diplomats meet to calm rising fears of invasion of Ukraine
A COVID-19 testing company is shut down today as several states, including Iowa investigate if...
COVID-19 testing company investigated over possible fraudulent tests
Prosecutors say a Cedar Rapids Reserve Police Officer was justified to fire at a suspect car...
Cedar Rapids officer won’t face criminal charges for Dec. shooting incident
Jill Armstrong with Skogman Realty, joins us to demonstrate some tips to freshen up your home.
Realtor gives tips on how to freshen up your home
Tony Wayne Hyde, 52.
Missouri man charged with murder in Des Moines killing