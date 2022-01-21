Wind Chill Advisory continues Friday, some snow on track for the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cold temperatures continue Friday, with the coldest air of the week settling in around sunrise.

A Wind Chill Advisory continues across much of the area through noon as well.

The wind will come around from the south Friday morning and could still create wind chills of -20 or colder.

By afternoon, things will get better, but in this particular setup, the evening hours is most likely when we’ll hit our highs for the day. Highs will be warmer than Thursday, mainly in the teens in most areas.

We still expect a few systems to affect our weather this weekend, with some snow. The first moves through tonight with minimal accumulation.

The second one may bring about a one to three inch snowfall on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Given cold temperatures, any snow that accumulates should be pretty lightweight and easy to shovel.

The wind will come around from the south this morning and could still create wind chills of -20 or colder. (KCRG)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.