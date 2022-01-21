Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

University revokes honorary degrees for Giuliani and Flynn

FILE - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani reacts during a talk radio show at the WABC...
FILE - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani reacts during a talk radio show at the WABC studios in New York on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.(AP Photo/Robert Bumsted, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The University of Rhode Island is revoking honorary degrees bestowed upon two once-prominent advisers to former President Donald Trump: retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani.

The university’s board of trustees voted Friday to revoke the degrees following internal deliberations that included a recommendation by URI President Marc Parlange.

The president said in a statement that Flynn and Giuliani “no longer represent” the values and standards they demonstrated when they first received the honors.

“As a civic institution, URI has the privilege and responsibility to sustain and preserve American democracy by inspiring and modeling good citizenship,” Parlange said. “Revoking these honorary degrees reinforces our values and allows us to lead with truth and integrity.”

Giuliani, who served as one of Trump’s top legal advisers, was awarded the Doctor of Laws Honoris Causa in 2003 based on his leadership in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, according to URI.

Flynn, who briefly served as Trump’s national security adviser before resigning following reports he misled Trump officials about his contacts with Russia, was awarded an honorary doctorate of humane letters in 2014.

A spokesperson for Giuliani didn’t respond to an email seeking comment, but Flynn’s family released a lengthy and strongly worded statement ahead of Friday’s vote in which it dismissed it as “cowardly and corrupt.”

“With this flawed and crooked action, URI endorses the destructive and tyrannical cancel culture, bowing down to the woke mob and repressive forces, while revealing itself to lack the intellectual capacity, fortitude or integrity that is required of an American public university in the 21st century,” the family statement read in part.

The university board cited a number of findings by URI’s honorary degree committee, which is made up of faculty, staff and students, that led to its decision.

For Flynn, it noted, among other things, that he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. The Rhode Island native and 1981 URI graduate was pardoned by Trump in 2020.

For Giuliani, the university concluded that his words “encouraged domestic terrorist behavior” that led to the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.

It also noted he has been suspended from practicing law in the District of Columbia and New York for making “unfounded claims of rampant fraud during the 2020 presidential election.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Rapier
Teacher arrested for sexual exploitation of student in Washington County
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
57-year-old Mark Warm received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of willful...
Jesup Man sentenced to Federal Prison for failing to forward taxes he withheld from his employees’ paychecks
KCRG’s i9 Team receives 0 tickets after parking illegally for over two weeks
KCRG-TV9’s i9 Team receives 0 tickets after parking illegally for over two weeks
A family in Dubuque County has been displaced after their home caught fire Thursday morning.
Dubuque County family loses home to fire Thursday morning

Latest News

No breakthroughs this morning in a meeting between the top U-S and Russian diplomats on Ukraine.
Top US and Russian diplomats meet to calm rising fears of invasion of Ukraine
A COVID-19 testing company is shut down today as several states, including Iowa investigate if...
COVID-19 testing company investigated over possible fraudulent tests
Prosecutors say a Cedar Rapids Reserve Police Officer was justified to fire at a suspect car...
Cedar Rapids officer won’t face criminal charges for Dec. shooting incident
Jill Armstrong with Skogman Realty, joins us to demonstrate some tips to freshen up your home.
Realtor gives tips on how to freshen up your home
Iowa man who took sexually explicit photos of minor receives over 29 years in federal prison