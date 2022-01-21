Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Texas teacher caught calling students ‘utter morons’ in viral rant

By Jason Miles
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Texas (KHOU) – The pandemic is taking its toll on teachers as many states are scrambling to find substitutes.

In Texas, a social media rant by one middle school teacher shows that some might be cracking under pressure.

Lamar Consolidated’s Harry Wright Junior High School has been open for less than a year, and a first-year teacher recently told students she’s had enough.

“If I have to keep going with kids that are complete and utter morons, I’m done,” the teacher said.

In a video sent to KHOU by a parent, and shared extensively on social media, the unnamed teacher is heard complaining about her students and venting about the job.

“I want to be fired at this point. I literally am going to hurt myself if I have to keep coming here,” she said.

The teacher went on to add that she wouldn’t even help the students if they were in need.

“Like, I have never in my life dealt with kids that are so awful that if they fell into a river, I would let them float away,” she said.

Many parents and other people have reacted to the teacher’s complaints with a range of opinions, from outrage to sympathy.

“Ridiculous,” one woman said. “If she didn’t like what she does, I mean, why even be a teacher?”

American Federation of Teachers President Zeph Capo doesn’t know the teacher in question personally, but says many have suffered emotionally amid the pandemic and related challenges.

“We should never be at a place where we let our personal feelings get to that point, particularly in front of kids,” he said. “Right now, it’s a time for grace. It does sound like she needs to exit out and take a break.”

In a statement, Lamar Consolidated said “parents trust us with their students every day and, unfortunately, the actions of a single person have the potential to breach that trust.”

The district called the comments disturbing and said the teacher is on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation.

The school district was made aware of the social media video featuring the teacher’s rant on Wednesday, Jan. 12. By the next morning, the teacher was placed on administrative leave.

Copyright 2022 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Rapier
Teacher arrested for sexual exploitation of student in Washington County
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
57-year-old Mark Warm received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of willful...
Jesup Man sentenced to Federal Prison for failing to forward taxes he withheld from his employees’ paychecks
KCRG’s i9 Team receives 0 tickets after parking illegally for over two weeks
KCRG-TV9’s i9 Team receives 0 tickets after parking illegally for over two weeks
A family in Dubuque County has been displaced after their home caught fire Thursday morning.
Dubuque County family loses home to fire Thursday morning

Latest News

A COVID-19 testing company is shut down today as several states, including Iowa investigate if...
COVID-19 testing company investigated over possible fraudulent tests
No breakthroughs this morning in a meeting between the top U-S and Russian diplomats on Ukraine.
Top US and Russian diplomats meet to calm rising fears of invasion of Ukraine
Prosecutors say a Cedar Rapids Reserve Police Officer was justified to fire at a suspect car...
Cedar Rapids officer won’t face criminal charges for Dec. shooting incident
Jill Armstrong with Skogman Realty, joins us to demonstrate some tips to freshen up your home.
Realtor gives tips on how to freshen up your home
Virginia Beach, Va., Public Works crews prepare Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, morning for snow from...
Rare blast of snow, ice takes aim at Southeast US coast